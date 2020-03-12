LOCAL COVID-19 UPDATE

Get more recent updates on COVID-19 here→.

IMPERIAL VALLEY – The two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 identified by the county March 11 are “travel-associated.” That means the local residents became infected elsewhere and there is no evidence COVID has been spread within the community so far, according to a weekly update from the Imperial County Public Health Department.

The two positive cases are a husband and a wife who contracted COVID-19 in Florida, where there is “community spread” of the virus,” and upon developing symptoms sought treatment in a local hospital, Imperial County Public Health Officer Stephen Munday said during a March 12 press conference.

Meanwhile, the Naval Air Facility El Centro 50th Annual Air Show scheduled for March 14 has been cancelled, Munday announced at the press conference.

NAF officials later issued a press release.

On the two positive COVID cases, Munday stressed, the husband and wife became infected in Florida and that there is no evidence there are any cases of “community spread” of the virus in Imperial County.

The county is still awaiting the results of several tests on other potential cases.

The two positive cases are “presumptive” because while local officials are confident in the testing, the positive results must be verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

El Centro Regional Medical Center officials said in a March 11 press release that one positive case is being treated in the hospital, while the other is in quarantine in their home. Also, two patients being treated in the hospital tested negative for the virus.