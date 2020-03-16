Imperial County COVID-19 updates March 16

COVID-19 Local Updates - Calexico Chronicle

Imperial County Schools Closed

From the Imperial County Office of Education: “The safety and wellbeing of students, families, and school personnel are the highest priorities of all Imperial County schools and districts. As of today, there are two (2) presumptively positive cases of the COVID-19 disease in Imperial County. In advance of more COVID-19 cases that could follow, Imperial County School District Superintendents and the Imperial County Office of Education have decided in concurrence with the Imperial County Public Health Department to close all public Imperial County schools beginning tomorrow, March 17 through Friday, April 17, 2020. We will reassess during this time whether an extension of school closures will be necessary.”

Imperial Valley College Transitions to Online Instruction, Effective March 16

From IVC: “In response to the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in consultation with the Imperial Community College District (ICCD) Board of Trustees, Imperial Valley College (IVC) is transitioning courses to an online format. Effective March 16, 2020, many of our courses will be offered online.

The transition is designed to limit exposure to COVID-19 by preventing large groups from assembling on campus. Imperial Valley College Leadership decided that effective March 16, 2020 and until further notice the district will be closing the campus to the public and will offer partial face-to-face instruction for classes that are unable to meet virtually, such as labs and clinical. The students who will continue to meet face-to-face will receive direct instructions from their faculty.

The ICCD Board of Trustees approved a resolution on Friday, March 13, 2020.”

Vietnam Memorial Postponed

From Thomas W. Henderson, Adjutant, VFW 9305, Point Man for Mobile VN Wall Display 2020: “After much consideration, the Board of the AV Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall and the Leadership of the City of El Centro, VFW Post 9305, IVCSO’s Veteran’s Advisory Committee and the Imperial Valley Breakfast Rotary have made the decision to reschedule to AV Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall’s display in El Centro at a future date to be determined. This decision was not made lightly as our involvement began in June of 2018, and has taken numerous hours of planning and effort.

However, it is jointly agreed that as long as COVID-19 remains an issue, it would be irresponsible to place volunteers and members of the community at risk of ‘community spread’. Since we cannot guarantee appropriate social distancing nor appropriate disinfection, and since so many of the visitors will be from ‘at risk’ categories, we have agreed to reschedule at some time in the future.”

AARP Tax Counseling for Elderly at Imperial Library Cancelled

From AARP: “Thanks to all of you who helped get the word out and make the 2 sessions we have had successful. Unfortunately future sessions have been canceled until further notice, and we would greatly appreciate you getting the word out. We hate to see elderly folks make the trip for nothing.

We will keep you posted as to further developments. We very much hope the tax filing deadline is extended and we are able to resume the service in the future, once this crisis is over.”