Calexico Council Briefs (Street Projects, Pot Zone..)

Calexico Council Meeting

Change Order for Streets Project OK’d

The Calexico City Council on Feb. 19 unanimously approved a $160,450 change order to a streets project that started in Summer 2019 and is rehabilitating about 50 streets. The initially approved cost was $5.14 million.

The additional work was added to the city’s 2019-20 roads project after numerous requests from the public to address the poor conditions of Second Street/Anza Road between Gran Plaza Circle and the All-American Canal, Public Works Manager Liliana Falomir told the council.

The additional funds will come from a 2018 Imperial County Local Transportation Authority bond paid for through Calexico’s share of the Measure D half-cent sales tax.

The project is being completed by Aggregate Products Inc. of Pico Rivera.

Expansion of Pot Zone

The council also voted to expand the city’s Cannabis Overlay Zone. The change will go into effect 30 days from the vote.

The zone, to which all of Calexico’s cannabis business activity is confined, was expanded by one parcel at 120 W. Cole Blvd. The location was approved because it includes warehousing space and access to water and electric power.

Council Appointments

The council voted unanimously to name Mayor Bill Hodge as its delegate to the Southern California Association of Governments’ Regional Conference and General Assembly Conference in Palm Desert in May. City Council Member Rosie Fernandez was named an alternate delegate.

Council Member David Romero appointed Aram Herrera to the city Personnel Commission and Council Member Morris Reisen re-appointed Maria Acevedo to the Library, Arts and Historical Board. Reisen delayed naming someone to the Personnel Commission until the March 4 meeting.

This story is featured in the Feb 27, 2020 e-Edition.