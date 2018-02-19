Featured Stories
Choppy Waters: Calexico Chamber Struggling, Details Not Revealed
CALEXICO — While one Calexico Chamber of Commerce board member characterized the financial state of the chamber as “bad,” the…
Many Work Hard so Needy Do Not Miss Out on Holiday Feast
Sitting at a lavishly set banquet table surrounded by loved ones enjoying a holiday meal it could be easy to…
Park Users, Neighbors Give Aguilar Park Improvements Thumbs Up
EL CENTRO — Although some living near Carlos Aguilar Park on El Centro’s north side had not heard it is…
Freebie Getting Costly; Calexico Must Pony Up to Install Park Lig..
CALEXICO — With financial resources scarce, Calexico must find $175,000 to finish installing grant-funded sports lighting for Joel Reisen Park…
Supervisor Escobar Creating Border Committee to Tackle Major Issu..
CALEXICO — Calexico, with its unique position on the border, has always operated a little different than other communities in…
Downtown Calexico Merchants Say Sales Up, Holiday Outlook Good
Even a week prior to the traditional Black Friday start of the holiday shopping season, downtown Calexico was bustling Nov….