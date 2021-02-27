en English
Top 10 Stories of 2021 (Most Views)

The Many Faces of Elisa Farrier

EL CENTRO — Calexico native Elisa Farrier’s self-applied complex creations she models on social media run from the whimsical to the downright disturbing. Her rotating cast of good guys and bad girls, darkened demons and brilliant angels, and everything in between combine the beauty of a makeup artist and... Read More
Keeping New Year’s Traditions Alive

CALEXICO — “Be prepared to receive the New Year.” That was what Margaret Sauza’s grandparents would tell her, her cousins, and the rest of her family on New Year’s Eve right before midnight. The family would  stand around counting down until midnight, even their mouths were filled with 12 red grapes for luck. As the Calexico resident got older and had her own children, Sauza eventually began hosting the same traditions that her family had across the border. Even today […]... Read More

COVID Outbreak Hits Imperial County Superior Court

EL CENTRO — A COVID outbreak at the Imperial County Superior Court involving six positive individuals over the past 14 days likely won’t impact court services as operations resume Monday, Jan. 3, a court official said. The court went into outbreak status on Thursday, Dec. 30, based on workplace procedures defined by the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, and by the afternoon, the court had contracted with Dr. Tien Vo’s office to test some 49 employees and contractors […]... Read More
